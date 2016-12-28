Beach toll attendants needed for 2017 season

Would you enjoy working at the beach this summer? If so, you can apply with St Johns County for one of the available beach toll attendant positions.

Interested Historic City News readers should report between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on January 23rd, January 25th, or January 27th, at the Beach Services Office located at 901 Pope Road in St. Augustine, to obtain and complete an application.

The seasonal workers selected will begin work during the last week of February and end the last weekend in September.

Toll attendants are responsible for selling vehicle beach access passes and providing customer service for St. Johns County beach visitors.

