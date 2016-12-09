Christmas wreaths will adorn St Augustine National Cemetery

Chairman Bill Dudley of the Veterans Council of St. Johns County has announced to local Historic City News reporters that again this year, a live holiday wreath will be placed at each gravesite in the St. Augustine National Cemetery.

The wreath ceremony will be conducted Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. at 104 Marine Street.

The keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony is Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Capps, former Assistant Adjutant General, Florida Army National Guard and a veteran of the Vietnam war.

The public is cordially invited to attend the ceremony and participate in laying of the wreaths.

Chairman Dudley expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the council for the outpouring of participation in fundraising. Military organizations, individuals and local businesses stepped up again this year to ensure our fallen are remembered during the holiday season.

The Wreaths Across America program is conducted nationwide in more than 900 national and state veteran’s cemeteries.

