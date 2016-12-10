City expands free shuttle during Christmas season

Historic City News was informed that the City of St Augustine is expanding its free shuttle service for visitors coming to experience the Nights of Lights tours.

In addition to already established routes, which will continue, new routes and parking areas have been added to serve Anastasia Island, West King and areas south of the city.

Starting today and continuing every Saturday in December from 4:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m., the program will offer two additional routes. New routes run 4:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m. Original routes continue, 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. All shuttle routes offer pick-ups approximately every 20 minutes and free parking.

The first will serve Anastasia Island originating from R.B. Hunt Elementary School, 125 Magnolia Dr. and the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, 999 Anastasia Blvd. Passengers on the island shuttle will be dropped off at the east end of the Bridge of Lions.

The other new route will originate from the lot just west of Ponce de Leon Boulevard, at the corner of W. King St. and Hartshorn St. (just west of Broudy’s Fine Wines and Spirits) taking passengers to a drop-off at the Lightner Building.

The northern route will continue operations from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. each Saturday from parking lots at the St. Johns County Administration Building, 500 Sebastian View Way, the St. Johns County Health Department, 200 Sebastian View Way, and the North San Marco lot, 301 San Marco Ave. Shuttles from these areas will drop passengers at the Visitor Information Center.

