City of St Augustine announces upcoming meetings

Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated. Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing later. Check www.CityStAugTV.com for availability.

Tuesday, January 3

Planning and Zoning Board will hold its meeting at 2:00 p.m. at the Fullerwood Training Center, 10 Hildreth Dr. The agenda is available here.

Thursday, January 5

Lincolnville CRA Steering Committee meets at 7:00pm at the Willie Galimore Center, 399 Riberia St. The agenda is available here. This is a one-time change in meeting date because of the New Year’s holiday.

Monday, January 9

City Commission will hold its regular meeting at 5:00pm at the Fullerwood Training Center, 10 Hildreth Dr. When available the agenda will be here.

Thursday, January 19

Historic Architectural Review Board meets at 1:00n at the Willie Galimore Center, 399 Riberia St. The agenda is available here.

Every Friday

Development Review Committee meets at 8:30am. Planning & Building Conference Room, 75 King St.(elevator “B,” 4th floor). Agenda available in the Planning & Building Department.

Comments