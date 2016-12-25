City shuttle will run daily beginning Monday

The city’s free Park & Ride Shuttle is expanding to include daily service between December 26 – December 31. Services will be available from all regular parking locations to their established downtown destinations according to an announcement received by Historic City News.

Patrons can learn more about the shuttle by calling 904.209.4211.

Additional information can be obtained by email to Mobility@CityStAug.com

Specific hours of operation for each location:

North City Locations

Passengers on the North City shuttle will be dropped off at the north end of the Visitor Information Center, at the Downtown Historic Parking Facility.

North San Marco Lot: 301 San Marco Ave.

Monday, December 26 – Saturday, December 31, 1:00pm-11:00pm

St. Johns County Health Department: 200 Sebastian View Way

Monday, December 26, 1:00pm-11:00pm

Tuesday, December 27 – Friday, December 30, 5:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, December 31, 1:00pm-11:00pm

Anastasia Island Locations

Passengers on the island shuttle will be dropped off at the east end of the Bridge of Lions.

R.B. Hunt Elementary School: 25 Magnolia Dr

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park: 999 Anastasia Blvd.

St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 1340C A1A S

Monday, December 26 – Friday, December 30, 4:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, December 31 – Island lots are closed for New Year’s Eve Beach Blast Off.

West King Street

Passengers on the West King Street shuttle will be dropped off downtown at the Lightner Museum, on Cordova Street.

W. King St. and Hartshorn St. (Broudy’s)

Monday, December 26 – Saturday, December 31, 4:00pm-11:00pm

