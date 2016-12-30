County building services learns of phone scam

St. Johns County is cautioning Historic City News readers to be aware of scam phone calls by individuals impersonating county officials who are reportedly conveying false information about Hurricane Matthew property damage assessments.

Victims of this scam have reported receiving automated telephone calls from non-county telephone numbers informing them to expect St. Johns County staff to be conducting “Hurricane Matthew damage assessments” on private property.

“St. Johns County does not make direct phone calls to homeowners regarding Hurricane Matthew property damage assessments,” County spokesman Michael Ryan told local reporters. “To report or confirm the validity of any phone call regarding Building Services, please call 904.827.6800.”

