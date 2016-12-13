Election of officers for the Library Advisory Board

Administration spokesperson Angelina Gervasi reported to Historic City News that the St. Johns County Library Advisory Board has elected their new slate of officers for coming fiscal year, 2016-2017.

The Library Advisory Board meets the second Wednesday of each month, at 9:30 a.m. and the meetings are open to the public. The meeting calendar, agendas, and meeting minutes are posted on the library’s website.

“In 1977, the Commission created the Library Advisory Board to serve as liaisons between citizens, the library, and the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners,” Gervasi told local reporters.

Elected during the recent meeting were the following:

At-Large representative Mike MacNamara was elected Chairman

District 2 representative Mary Geer was elected Vice-Chair

At-Large representative Katherine Dvornick was elected Secretary

