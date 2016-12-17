FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

Countywide

Lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday through Friday at various intersections throughout St. Johns County for roadway line painting.

County Road 2209/St. Johns Parkway

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project.

State Road A1A

Daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday, December 22, from Old Beach Road to Madeira Drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electrical work.

State Road A1A

Nighttime moving lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Owens Avenue to the Matanzas River Bridge for striping.

State Road 13

Nighttime moving lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from State Road 16 to Greenbriar Road for striping.

State Road 16

Nighttime moving lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Whisper Ridge Drive to International Golf Parkway for striping.

State Road 16

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday, December 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from I-95 to U.S. 1 for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Intermittent daytime lane closures weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and widening. In addition, lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction over Deep Creek Bridge for bridge work. Lane reductions on the bridge will be in place until early 2017.

U.S. 1

Daytime southbound shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, December 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from State Road 16 to West Castillo Drive for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

