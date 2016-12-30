FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project.

State Road 13

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Julington Creek Road to Race Track Road for tree trimming.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Intermittent daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and widening. In addition, lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction over Deep Creek Bridge for bridge work. Lane reductions on the bridge will be in place until early 2017.

U.S. 1 – south of County Road 204

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Pellicer Creek bridge approach inspections.

Comments