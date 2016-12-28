Fire Department holds storm-delayed ceremonies

St Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles was ceremonially sworn-in by City Manager John Regan yesterday; a position to which he was officially appointed in August.

Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew delayed the originally planned ceremonies until Tuesday, December 27th.

Chief Aviles performed his first official badge pinning and promotion ceremony commencing with the swearing-in of three new firefighters; Ryan Costeira, Christopher Chester and AJ Jackson.

Firefighter Zach Timmons was promoted to Engineer, Engineer Brandon Seymour was promoted to Lieutenant, and Lieutenant Pete Weiland was promoted to Captain.

Additionally, Captain Chris Pacetti was promoted to Division Chief of Training, and Fire Marshal Bob Growick was promoted to Division Chief of Fire Prevention.

Chief Aviles presented Meritorious Service awards to Captain James “Jinx” von Bretzel and Chief Chris Pacetti for their outstanding actions and dedication to duty during Hurricane Matthew.

