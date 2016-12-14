First Coast Technical College gets new principal

Christina Langston, St Johns County School District Chief of Community Relations, reported the appointment of Chris Force to serve as principal for First Coast Technical College. Her nomination will be presented during the January 10th meeting of the St Johns County School Board.

Force replaces interim principal Cathy Mittelstadt who also serves as associate superintendent for Student Support Services at the district. Mittelstadt will assist Force with the transition and continue to be a resource for the school and its students.

“First Coast Technical College is so valued in the school district and community, it is my honor to serve in this capacity,” said Force. “I am committed to taking a strategic approach to ensure that we are meeting the needs of students as well as workforce and economic development in the region.”

In 2015, Force brought her 24-years’ experience in Duval County Public Schools as a Building, Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Academy lead teacher to St Johns County as the director of Career and Technical Education.

Force has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Florida State University and has pursued doctoral work at the University of North Florida with an emphasis in career academies and technology.

