Frontier Airlines expands St Augustine non-stop service

Frontier Airlines this week announced to Historic City News that it will continue its low-fare service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine with nonstop service to Philadelphia International Airport.

The airline makes seasonal adjustments to its flight schedule and has offered non-stop jet service available between St Augustine and other Frontier destinations in the past. Service to Philadelphia will resume on April 21, 2017.

“We want to thank the Northeast Florida community for their continued support of our Low Fares Done Right service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport,” said Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver. “We’re excited to resume the only non-stop service from St. Augustine to the Northeast United States.”

Flights between Northeast Florida Regional Airport and Philadelphia will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Visit flyfrontier.com for special offers.

