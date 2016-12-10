Hurricane Matthew debris removal concluding

The Hurricane Matthew Storm Debris Removal Program concludes on Friday, December 16th and standard yard waste collection schedules will resume on Monday, December 19th for St. Johns County residents and businesses.

Since beginning October 9th, the debris removal program in St Johns County has collected more than 643,000 cubic yards of vegetative, demolition, and construction debris.

“St. Johns County would like to thank our residents and businesses for their patience and resilience during the process of storm debris removal following Hurricane Matthew,” County Manager Michael Wanchick told Historic City News.

Please note the following debris removal and standard household garbage collection guidelines to ensure all debris and garbage is removed as thoroughly and quickly as possible.

Hurricane Matthew Debris Removal Guidelines:

Place all vegetative, demolition, and construction debris within six feet of the curb.

Please make separate piles for vegetative debris, construction and demolition debris, discarded household furniture, and appliances.

Standard household trash or bagged debris of any kind will not be collected with storm debris by the County’s emergency debris removal contractor. Please follow standard garbage removal schedules for these items.

Please ensure storm related debris is not placed near fire hydrants, vehicles, mailboxes, telephone poles, utility lines/meters, trees, fencing, etc.

Please do not park vehicles in close proximity to debris piles as it prevents access by removal equipment.

Do not place hazardous materials, chemicals, paint, propane, pesticides, or bio-waste curbside. All hazardous waste may be delivered to the Tillman Ridge or Stratton Road transfer stations for disposal.

No leaves will be collected by the County’s emergency debris removal contractor.

All debris from new construction must be removed by contractors performing the work.

Standard Household Collection Guidelines:

Do not place household garbage or recycling carts in close proximity to storm debris.

Standard yard waste, including bagged debris, will be picked up during standard garbage collection days by Advanced Disposal or Republic Services.

Yard waste includes the following: o Grass clippings and leaves placed in cans no larger than 32 gallons, or in sealed plastic bags no more than 50 pounds.

Shrubs, tree limbs, and palm fronds not exceeding six feet in length or 50 pounds in weight stacked parallel to the curb.

If additional services are required to complete the cleanup effort, please contact St. Johns County at 904.827.6980 or matthewcleanup@sjcfl.us.

