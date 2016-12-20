Intoxicated driver arrested on Interstate after head-on crash

At around 8:00 o’clock p.m. yesterday evening, Historic City News was informed that the Florida Highway Patrol received a call of a 2015 Audi passenger car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 329.

Only seconds later, according to the official crash report, the Audi, being driven by 29-year-old Jennifer Levin who resides at 65 Glenalby Place in Ponte Vedra Beach, collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota passenger car that was being driven by 91-year-old Octavie Lydia Morand.

Although Levin was not injured, her front seat passenger, Hannah Mixon, and Morand, were transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of their injuries.

Mixon was discharged from the hospital within a few hours; however, today, Historic City News has been notified that Mornad died at the hospital.

Investigators have determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and Levin was arrested for DUI. Her alcohol level measured at .153 She was released from custody within the last hour after posting bond totaling $1750. Additional charges are pending.

