Joseph’s search for lodgings on the first Christmas Eve

For over 400 years, the colonial Hispanic Christmas tradition of Las Posadas has been celebrated by processions throughout the New World. The event is a re-enactment of Mary and Joseph’s search for lodgings in Bethlehem on the first Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, December 17th, 2016, Florida Living History, Inc.’s volunteers will present this night-time, candle-lit heritage Event, set in the year 1580. From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Historic City News readers are invited to join the procession along St. George Street in historic downtown St. Augustine; stopping at several designated locations to “ask for lodgings,” as is traditional.

If you would like to participate, meet the procession at 6:30 p.m. at the City Gates, near the north end of St George Street. The procession will conclude at the end of St. George Street, in front of Government House.

The “Theater with a Mission” group, from Tallahassee, will present a centuries-old scene from Lope de Vega‘s “A Shepherd’s and Angel’s Play” directed by Dr. Ben Gunter.

Following the theatrical production, the Honorable Nancy Shaver will offer an official holiday greeting from the City of St. Augustine. The event will close with a traditional blessing by Father Gilbert Medina, Pastor of All Souls Catholic Church, in Sanford, FL, and Florida Living History, Inc.’s Chaplain.

Admission to this heritage Event is free of charge to the public. Support for this Event is provided, in part, by the Florida Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and by the continued generosity of FLH’s donors.

