Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving sentence

Historic City News was informed that St Augustine City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline’s 20-year-old son, Jacob Sikes Kline, will not be home for Christmas this year — even though he’s scheduled to be released from state prison before Christmas next year.

Yesterday, Kline left the custody of the St Johns County Detention Facility where he has been held since his sentencing for orchestrating a home invasion robbery that occurred January 25, 2016. He is headed for Florida State Prison to begin serving his sentence.

Per Assistant State Attorney Chris Ferebee, Kline dispatched the four other defendants in the case to a residence in the 200 block of West Jayce Way in St Augustine “to steal back his drugs for him”.

Kline remained in contact with the others by text message — evidence that may have led to the shortest plea deal accepted by the court in this crime. ASA Ferebee said at the sentencing hearing that Kline did not originally request that the others arm themselves before going to the home.

“The problem for Mr. Kline is he eventually found out that they had guns,” Ferebee said, adding that once he found out, through the text messages, Kline continued to direct the others by telling them where to go in the home to find the drugs.

The five defendants to appear on felony charges before Judge Michael Traynor and their sentences:

Sean Edmund Riggs , 19, 40 months in prison plus drug offender probation for 72 months

, 19, 40 months in prison plus drug offender probation for 72 months Larry Thomas Travis Jr. , 21, 40 months in prison plus drug offender probation for 72 months

, 21, 40 months in prison plus drug offender probation for 72 months Ronald Tyrone Burch , 20, 24 months in prison followed by four years of youthful offender probation

, 20, 24 months in prison followed by four years of youthful offender probation Marcus Theodore Lewis , 19, 24 months in prison followed by four years of youthful offender probation

, 19, 24 months in prison followed by four years of youthful offender probation Jacob Sikes Kline, 19, 12 months and 3 days in prison plus two years on community control followed by two years of youthful offender probation

Kline’s attorney is Clyde M. Taylor III of St Augustine.

