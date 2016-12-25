Lightner Museum Curator’s Tour January 4th

The Lightner Museum Curator’s Tour for January will be a brief history of European porcelain and its meteoric rise to popularity. We caught 13-year-old Evie Kirschling of St. Augustine when she got nose-to-nose with a porcelain mandrill made in 1921 by Arthur Storch of Thuringia Volkstedt, Germany.

Curator Barry Myers conducts monthly tours featuring unique and special treasures of the Museum. The tours offer guests an intimate encounter with a select few of the Lightner’s eclectic relics.

Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County, will be admitted free of charge with valid identification. Tours are included in the price of admission and will begin in the front lobby of the Museum at 10:00 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The porcelain collection at the Lightner Museum is a unique assemblage of original Meissen productions, forgeries and later representations of the art by equally-renowned manufacturers. The delicacy and beautiful nature of porcelain belies some of the uglier truths in its creation and the ambitions of many men to bring this Asian art to Europe.

This Curator’s Tour seeks to cover the broad scope of the collection, as well as European porcelain’s vast history. It will be led by Lightner Museum Educator, Elizabeth Graham. Myers will also be available to offer further insight and to answer questions.

The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. Donations are appreciated and will be accepted after the tour.

Related

Comments