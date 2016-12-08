Man solicited sex from cop he thought was child

This afternoon, Historic City News was informed that 30-year-old Gregory Joseph Batizi, who resides at 204 Victorias Circle in St Mary’s, is in custody in St Johns County following his arrest yesterday in Camden County, Georgia.

Local cybercrimes detectives, pretending to be an underage girl, began an online conversation with Batizi last month. During that time, sheriff’s spokesman Kevin Kelshaw reports that Batizi solicited sex from the detective who Batizi believed was a female child.

Detectives were able to identify the location where the suspect was accessing his computer in Georgia. Additional investigation led to the positive identification of the 30-year-old and sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant for his residence.

Following his arrest yesterday by the St. Mary’s Police Department, Batizi was brought to St Johns County to stand trial on 25 felony charges which includes 15 counts of out-of-state transmission of harmful materials to a minor, eight counts of promotion of a sexual performance of a child and two counts of use of a computer to solicit a child for sex.

