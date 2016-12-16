Marker recognizes Nelmar Terrace Historic District

Historic City News local reporters observed a lot of pride exhibited by members of the Nelmar Terrace Neighborhood who gathered for the unveiling of a new historical marker in their neighborhood yesterday evening.

Paid for with a neighborhood grant from the city, the marker details the history of the neighborhood which is bounded by May Street, San Marco Avenue, the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind and Hospital Creek. The Nelmar Terrance Neighborhood Park, location of the new marker at the intersection of Nelmar and Magnolia Avenues, was itself funded by a neighborhood grant awarded to the neighborhood association in 2006.

The name “Nelmar” is a contraction of “Nellie” and “Margaret”, the first names of the daughters of the neighborhood’s early 1900’s developer, C. M. Fuller. Originally the area was part of a Native American village and later site of British and Spanish plantations.

The neighborhood includes fine examples of Georgian and Dutch Colonial Revival, Tudor, Moorish Revival, Craftsman-Bungalow, Spanish and Mediterranean Revival architectures.

