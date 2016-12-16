Police Operations Commander graduates Leadership Academy

Today, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced to local Historic City News reporters the graduation of St Augustine Police Department Operations Commander Jennifer Michaux; one of thirty-three first-line supervisors attending the Florida Leadership Academy.

Commander Michaux has been employed at the City of St Augustine since she was 25-years-old. For more than 20-years, Michaux has served in various positions within the Police Department, including supervisory and leadership roles.

“The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Sanford,” Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson Gretl Plessinger reported. “They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.”

While these graduates represent 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state, Michaux is the only graduate in this class from St Johns County.

The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

