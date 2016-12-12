Public meeting of local legislative delegation

As chairman of the St. Johns County Legislative Delegation, State Representative Cyndi Stevenson has announced to local Historic City News reporters that the delegation will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The meeting will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the St. Johns County Commission Chamber Auditorium located at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

“This meeting is the opportunity for the public to participate in the discussion of issues regarding local legislation for the 2017 Legislative Session,” Representative Stevenson said.

If you would like to be placed on the agenda for the January 18th meeting, contact staff assistant Colin Kirkland by calling (904) 823-2300, or by e-mail to Colin.Kirkland@myfloridahouse.gov prior to January 16, 2017.

Those wishing to provide materials or handouts to the St. Johns County Delegation members can mail them in advance of the meeting or hand delivered to Representative Stevenson’s district office located at 3000 N. Ponce De Leon Boulevard Suite C, St. Augustine, FL 32084. All handouts or materials must be received in Representative Stevenson’s office by noon on January 16, 2017.

Related

Comments