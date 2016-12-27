Real estate manager dies in car crash Monday morning

Yesterday morning, a single-car crash on SR-16 near Pleasure Lane claimed the life of longtime businessman Bill Pacetti. For yet unknown reasons, Pacetti’s Cadillac SRX crossed through the median, across opposing traffic, then crashed into the tree line, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Florida Highway Patrol announced the crash to local Historic City News reporters yesterday afternoon. Pacetti died after being transported to Flagler Hospital. An autopsy will be required to determine if Pacetti suffered a medical emergency leading up to the crash, or if there was some other impairment.

William Horace Pacetti’s family came to St. Augustine in 1777 with other Minorcan settlers from New Smyrna. For over 25-years, Bill Pacetti Realty, Inc., has been a full-service property management company.

Pacetti was 75-years-old.

