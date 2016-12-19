Republican Club of Flagler elects new leaders

The Flagler County Republican Club announced to Historic City News that they were pleased to host the 2016 Victory Christmas Party at the Italian American Social Club of Palm Coast recently, enjoying fellowship with Republicans in the Flagler community.

Event chairperson, Lynn Tobin, was recognized for putting together the very special event that included the 2017-18 election of Flagler County Republican Club officers. The incoming leadership team includes:

President: Danielle Anderson

Vice President: Richard Russell

Secretary: Linda Osborn

Treasurer: David Alfin

Executive Committee Advisor: Gail Wadsworth

“We would like to express our most sincere gratitude for Reverend Wes Priest, our Immediate Past President, who led the Flagler County Republican Club through one of the most difficult Presidential elections in history,” incoming president Anderson told local reporters. “His dedication and passion for the Republican Party and commitment to honest, ethical leadership has been a great example for all of us.”

Also recognized were Robert and Joanne Updegrave who were selected as the “Flagler County Republican Club 2016 Volunteers of the Year”.

Their hard work on behalf of the Flagler County Republican Club, voters and candidates made a significant contribution to Republican success here in Flagler County, Anderson said.

On December 14th, Joanne Updegrave was elected as the 2017 Chair of the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee. Anderson said she looks forward to continuing and strengthening the partnership with the local Republican Party.

Anderson promises that there are exciting plans on the horizon for the Flagler County Republican Club as they continue to grow, and she extended an invitation for new Republicans to join. To get on the club mailing list, go to www.flaglergop.org

