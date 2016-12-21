Santa’s helpers were dressed in blue this year

During the first week of December, St Augustine Police spokesman Mark Samson notified Historic City News that the department wanted our reader’s help with their mission to fill a Police Tahoe with clothes, toys and food to be distributed locally before Christmas.

A lot of kids and families in St. Augustine are still hurting from Hurricane Matthew and the economy in general, per Samson.

“You donated thousands of pounds of new and used clothes and it all found a home,” Samson said of the community’s donors. “You donated several thousand-dollars’ worth of new and slightly used toys, they will be making many young children very happy Christmas morning.”

The St Augustine Police Department thanked everyone for helping them show that St. Augustine is staying strong!

