Seventeenth Annual Reindeer Run a success

Historic City News was on hand last weekend, December 4th, as the annual Reindeer Run made its way through the downtown streets of St. Augustine. Over one hundred runners raced to the one-mile finish line amidst streets lined with holiday fan-fare and dotted with historic monuments.

This seventeen-year-old tradition concluded with two high school winners.

Collin Hartley, a Nease High School junior, won the 1-mile race in a time of 6:05 minutes, followed by Sabrina Simon of Pedro Menendez High School, at 6:30 minutes.

The event benefited THE PLAYERS Championship Boys & Girls Club, whose formula for impact encompasses healthy choices and fitness initiatives; a tradition that was established by Nancy Birchall and her family.

Several of the Boys & Girls Club members, and their families, participated in the run. Leonard’s Studios was the headline sponsor. Volunteers for the run were provided by Ancient City Road Runners.

