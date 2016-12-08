Sexual predator: Wayne Bruce Gaedtke

In accordance with Florida State Statute 775.21, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has informed local Historic City News reporters that a person judged to be a sexual predator has moved into St. Johns County.

This will serve as public notification that Wayne Bruce Gaedtke will be residing at 2045 Carter Road in St Augustine.

Gaedtke is a 63-year-old white male, 6’4” tall, 210 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Gaedtke was convicted in April 2004 of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was released from prison yesterday and is classified as a Sexual Predator. His conditional release probation ends in June 2019.

The public can access information about all sexual predators in the state via the Internet by visiting www.fdle.state.fl.us or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-FLPREDATOR.

