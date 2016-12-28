Smithsonian exhibit on display at Lincolnville Museum

Historic City News readers may want to visit the Lincolnville Museum while a new exhibit is on display; donated from the recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The collection, “A Place for All People” shares museum space with the Lincolnville Museum’s own contributions to preserving the rich history of African American culture in northeast Florida.

A spokesman for the museum says the exhibit evokes the power of oration and freedom stories, the brilliance of artistic achievement, and the soaring heights of cultural expression, philosophy, sports, and politics.

The Lincolnville Museum is located at 102 Martin Luther King Avenue in St Augustine and is open to visitors Wednesday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A Place for All People will remain on display until Saturday, December 31. Admission to the museum is $5.

Related

Comments