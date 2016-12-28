St. Johns County Christmas tree-cycling program

St. Johns County is hosting a Christmas “tree-cycling” program, free for those Historic City News readers who wish to recycle their holiday trees.

Residents are encouraged to bring Christmas trees between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on January 3rd and January 5th to Ron Parker Park located at 607 Old Beach Road in St Augustine.

Artificial trees will not be accepted as only natural trees can be recycled.

Trees must be free of decorations and debris as they will be mulched on site. The mulch will be utilized to beautify County parks. Staff will be available at each location to assist residents with their trees.

