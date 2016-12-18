St Johns County registered sexual offenders and predators

Posted on by
Email
Share
+1
Share
Pin
Share

Following is a list of all St Johns County registered sexual offenders and predators as of Sunday December 18, 2016 according to the records of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as published on their website at https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/Search.jsp

Images of each of these offenders may be available on the FDLE website.

Abel, Joseph E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 311 Venetian Blvd
St Augustine, FL 32095-8238		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Adams, George E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1780 Borrow Pit Rd
Saint Johns, FL 32259-9021		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/07/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Adler, Jacob M.

 

 Supervised – US Probation 107 Overlook Dr
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082-2937		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 08/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Adomaitis, Jeremy J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4105 Vermont Blvd
Elkton, FL 32033-2212		 Source: Registration
Received: 03/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Adukiewicz, Samuel W.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 966 Alcala Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7167		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 07/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Ashley, Lawarren A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 940 Scheidel Way
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-6617		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Ashworth, Teresa A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2936 Bradford St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1922		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/01/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Ayres, Bradley D.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 215 ESTRADA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2008		 Source: Registration
Received: 03/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Barnette, Joseph E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 5432 Shore Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6480		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bayne, Kenneth W.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 617 W Pope Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-9134		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Beasley, Stephen E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2830 Joe Ashton Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-2529		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/05/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Becker, Zachary P.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 813 Derby Ln
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-7058		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/04/2015
Type of Address: Temporary
Belcher, Jason S.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 4040 Melanie St
Hastings, FL 32145-5049		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bell, Andrew

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 228 Hidden Dune Ct
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082-4545		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bennett, Felton E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6434 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3116		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Bennett, Michael B.

 

 Supervised – US Probation 1356 Prince Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6536		 Source: Registration
Received: 03/04/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Bermeo, Eduardo V.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 915 S WHITNEY ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0380		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/10/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Bicknell, Murray R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6633 BROWN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32095-8254		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/18/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Bing, Harold

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 636 CATHEDRAL PL
ST AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0644		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/27/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bloom, Thomas A.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 13
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bobinski, John R.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 22 1/2
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6082		 Source: FI
Received: 12/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bowe, Lester R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1405 WILLIAM COSTELLO WAY
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0383		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/10/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Bower, Robert H.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2860 N 10TH ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1870		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/14/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Boyer, Henry
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 150 VILANO RD APT 13
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2980		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/05/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Bradley, Charles V.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 9950 Baylor Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-5026		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Brown, Clinton A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 313 N LAKE CUNNINGHAM AVE
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-7975		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Brown, Marion L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 560 FEDERAL POINT RD
HASTINGS, FL 32145-3204		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/20/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Brown, Robert L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 8 Arthur St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-2412		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/29/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Bryant, Rowland L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1108 COLLIER BLVD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0566		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Bryden, Thomas R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 663 E Bianca Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7614		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Bryson, Timmie E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6172 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3110		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/26/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Bunch, David

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3865 County Road 210 W
Saint Johns, FL 32259-2029		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/20/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
Byrd, Elton T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 34 Hawaiian Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-7307		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/08/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
Call, Charles E.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 7
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Cardin, Thomas C.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 5001 Stephen St
Hastings, FL 32145-6136		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Carrasquillo, Salvador

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1380 Thompson Bailey Rd # B
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1170		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/13/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Chafin, Chris J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1206 Cypress Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5379		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/19/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Chandler, Gregory A.

 

 Absconded Absconded
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6217		 Source: Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement
Received: 08/25/2006
Type of Address: Permanent
Chaplin, Andre D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1112 Wild Cedar Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8567		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/18/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Chapman, Brett L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 600 Hampton Downs Ct
Saint Johns, FL 32259-7976		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/12/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Clark, David E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 138 Webb St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0742		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Cochran, Dawn I.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4800 COUNTY ROAD 208
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-0548		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Coleman, Quinn

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 140 Frontera Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8670		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Colley, Shannon S.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4609 Avenue C
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-5724		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Cottrell, Ronald L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 5258 Ellen Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5633		 Source: Registration
Received: 03/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Cribbs, Louis F.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 107 BONITA RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-5705		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Crivello, Roy P.

 

 Supervised – US Probation 1425 State Road 16 Lot 19
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0801		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/03/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Dalecki, Kelly L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1186 County Road 13 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-9620		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/12/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Daniels, Johnny L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4010 DIVISION ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-9035		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Davis, Harold

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 112 W Holtz St # B
Hastings, FL 32145-3310		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/22/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
Davis, Herbert A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7021 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8309		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Davis, Ryan W.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 1929 Grove Bluff Circle E
Saint Johns, FL 32259		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Deangelis, Justin W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 912 Kennedy Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8539		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Denson, Keith D.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 191 Cain Rd
East Palatka, FL 32131-5132		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Devane, Frank C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7656 Cowpen Branch Rd # B
Elkton, FL 32033-3626		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Devlin, Fred

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7013 1st St
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1612		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Donell, Arnon J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration Transient
Matanzas River Marker 17
Saint Augustine, FL 32084		 Source: FI
Received: 10/21/2016
Type of Address: Transient
Douglas, Eric A.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 621 Sands Dr
Saint Augustine Beach, FL 32080-5803		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
Dunbar, Donald E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 10020 Nikolich Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-4680		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Dunkle, Keith M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 949 Colonial Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7987		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Dunkle, Taysha I.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 243 Cantio Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-2505		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/23/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Durrance, William L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 334 BARCELONA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2465		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/22/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Early, Kelvin D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1080 Puryear St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0971		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/24/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Englehart, Steven

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 9500 US Highway 1 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-8027		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Evett, Jacob T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2884 N 5th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1837		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Faircloth, Jeffery C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 42 Roque Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8486		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/04/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Farris, Jay M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2835 County Road 214
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9306		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/22/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Fentress, David G.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 10240 Beckenger Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8997		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/04/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Foy, Charles E.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 3098 Pacetti Rd Lot G
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0484		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Frazier, Frank

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 208 EAST CARTER ST
Hastings, FL 32145		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Gaedtke, Wayne B.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2045 Carter Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9230		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 12/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Gatewood, Wesley S.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 375 Casa Sevilla Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-4793		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Geores, Eric J.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 4061 Seminole Point Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5851		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
George, Lloyd A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 590 WOODLAWN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-8526		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Gibson, Benjamin T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 104 CORNELL RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-6053		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Girard, Michael S.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 10695 Gregory Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8708		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Gonzalez, Ruben

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7060 US Highway 1 N
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8301		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Gonzalez Diaz, Ruben

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 1356 Grant St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0328		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Goss, Waymond A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 775 S RODRIQUEZ ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0354		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/15/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Goxem, Timothy J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2641 GORDA BELLA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-5337		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/05/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Grant, James R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2891 N 8th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1863		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 03/30/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Green, Michael L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6805 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0389		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Haffner, Ian J.

 

 Supervised – US Probation 7265 Beach Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3523		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/06/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Hairston, Darnell W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4655 Harold St
Hastings, FL 32145-9486		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Halbach, Troy A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4750 Melanie St
Hastings, FL 32145-4646		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Haley, Donald A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 235 Peter Island Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-7430		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hallahan, Michael J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3735 Winterhawk Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5571		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Halstead, Robert B.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1189 FOUR MILE RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1007		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hamilton, Daniel P.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration Transient
18 S Old Dixie Hwy
Saint Augustine, FL 32084		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/02/2016
Type of Address: Transient
Hanger, Kenneth B.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 181 S Twin Maple Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8373		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hansen, Erik J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 9710 Baylor Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-5020		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/11/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Harden, Anthony Q.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 748 W 5th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3939		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Harris, Vernon

 

 Absconded Absconded
Hastings, FL 32145-3701		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/15/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
Hartley, Ryan K.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 10145 Gregory Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8703		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hartsell, James E.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2467 Winchester Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1088		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Helsby, Dennis G.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 107 CAMINO TRL
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-2409		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/15/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Helton, Terry W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 5475 Datil Pepper Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5695		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/23/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Henderson, Donavon X.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3866 Osprey Cir Apt D
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5534		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hoffas, Nicholas D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 258 Riberia St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-4815		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Houghton, Bradley J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 508 RUTILE DR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-2318		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/13/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Hoyt, John A.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 1130 Tedder Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8304		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hughes, William D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 5370 Porter Road Ext Lot C
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-6253		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Hunt, Gary W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 70 DOTTIE LN
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-1830		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/08/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Hunt, Stuart C.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 292 Yarbrough Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8213		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/22/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hutchinson, John B.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 8720 White Tower Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5528		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/25/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Hutson, Phillip E.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 24
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/05/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Izquierdo, Antonio

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 4335 Regina St
Hastings, FL 32145-9364		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 09/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Jakes, Keyon J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 933 Collier Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0749		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
James, Tyler J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2800 County Road 13A S Lot 19
Elkton, FL 32033-3356		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/27/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Jaudon, James E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 207 9th St # B
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6398		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Jennings, Clyde T.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 601 County Road 13 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-9611		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Johnson, Jerry L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1350 State Road 207
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-9368		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/14/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Jones, Carla R.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 617 W Pope Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-9134		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Jones, Kevin A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 9615 J Flake Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5629		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/27/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Jones, Marvin T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6472 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3116		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Jones, Ronald T.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration TRANSIENT
INBETWEEN 1440-1460 SR 207
Saint Augustine, FL 32086		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Transient
Jones, Thomas

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 613 Daniels St
Hastings, FL 32145-6035		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Judy, Robert J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3321 Green Acres Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0525		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Keen, Donald L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 409 Tortuga Bay Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-3211		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/21/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Kelley, Keith A.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 5325 Jonathan St
Hastings, FL 32145-6607		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Kelly, Charles W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6389 BOLLING LN
ELKTON, FL 32033-2541		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/20/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
King, Christopher T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 153 Tollerton Ave
Saint Johns, FL 32259-7262		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
King, Kyle L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 213 Bonita Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5707		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Kramer, Donald

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 71 Woodhurst Dr
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5708		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Leon Guerrero, John A.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 1368 ROBERTS RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-8928		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Leonard, William T.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 5310 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0306		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Lewis, Randy C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 700 W POPE RD UNIT B14
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080-5845		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/03/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Litturi, Michael A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 542 SOLO CT
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-7615		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/09/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Maag, Christopher L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 8850 D Beck Rd Lot C
Hastings, FL 32145-5554		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Mac Iver, Joseph R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 217 Deltona Blvd
SHORES
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7306		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Maher, Francis J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1284 Cypress Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5379		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/26/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Markle, Edward W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 26
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/09/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Marquis, Gregory P.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 321 Saint George St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-5005		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Marshall, William C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 20 Pearl St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3346		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Matthews, Josefina

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 795 WYNFIELD CIR
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-0406		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/11/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Mccune, Ronald L.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 3098g Pacetti Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0484		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Mcgaughey, John R.

 

 Supervised – US Probation 6940 County Road 208 Lot B
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0376		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Mcglocking, Harold D.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 1089 W 15th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0927		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/17/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Mcgolrick, Albert L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 10030 Turpin Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8970		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/11/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Mckim, Shawn M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 201 Cezanne Cir
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5017		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/28/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Mckinney, Theodore M.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 154 SMITH ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0400		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Mclean, Daniel W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 302 B St
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6816		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/12/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Mcswain, Cecil D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 5 N Whitney St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9582		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Melching, Eric V.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 47 Islander Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6032		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Merchant, Michael J.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 110 San Marco Ave Rm 105
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3261		 Source: FI
Received: 11/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Miller, David J.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 16
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Miller, James K.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 21
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/08/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Mitchell, Arthur

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 770 Pearl St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0797		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Mitchell, Scott L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2612 Juarez Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5330		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Moore, Michael C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4409 N PENNYCRESS PL
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-4522		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/16/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Mosley, James A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3550 Datura St Lot 6
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8560		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Murdock, Jerry I.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7825 Rusty Anchor Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-2317		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Murray, Joseph V.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 169 DEL PRADO DR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-1705		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/19/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Murwin, John A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1920 Carter Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9227		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Naegele, Carl M.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 4174 Corbin Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0632		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Nelson, Joshua S.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2445 Sr 16 Rm 252
Saint Augustine, FL 32092		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/24/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
Newell, Richard D.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2088 Old Tyme Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0885		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Newsome, Terrell B.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6272 ARMSTRONG RD
ELKTON, FL 32033-3112		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Nielsen, James C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3160 Green Acres Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0522		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
O Neil, Jameson P.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 10170 Allison Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8839		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Oneill, Frank R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 719 Battersea Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8438		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Oneill, Sean P.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 142 Cattail Cir
Saint Johns, FL 32259-4403		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/04/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
Ortiz, Sally D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3125 Kings Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5471		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/26/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Osgood, John E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 10
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Oxendine, Dennis L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 250 S Nassau St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3950		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Pelz, Richard M.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 208 Whisper Ridge Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-3785		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Penrose, James T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 134 Shores Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7256		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/07/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Peterson, Donald M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6900 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8306		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Picard, Edward S.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 605 Picasso Ave
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5021		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Pope, Paul E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2825 Hilltop Rd Lot A
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5038		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/26/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Powell, Guy L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1530 Edgewood Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8224		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/05/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Pruett, William K.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 700 W Marina Cove Dr Slip 11
Saint Augustine, FL 32084		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/16/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Pullen, Steven C.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 9665 J Flake Rd Lot 2
Hastings, FL 32145-5629		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Quinn, Thomas F.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 276 IVY LAKES DR
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-7951		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/08/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
Quintero, Felix
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 4955 CHESTER ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-5707		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Raggins, Joe L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7061 1st St
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1607		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/07/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Raggins, Keith T.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 9485 Bennie Smith Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5745		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 12/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Ramos, Tiffany D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 922 Wynfield Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0417		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Rich, Christopher E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration TRANSIENT
SR 207 AND WILDWOOD
Saint Augustine, FL 32085		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/17/2015
Type of Address: Transient
Robb, Allen F.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4750 HAROLD ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-9482		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Robinson, Carlos

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2570 US HWY S 1
Saint Augustine, FL 32086		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/21/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Robinson, John R.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration 5445 Dinkins Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5605		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/11/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Roupp, Torrence G.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1600 Brian Way
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8202		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/13/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Royal, Nathaniel E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 530 Walker Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-3514		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/03/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Ruehl, Michael A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 180 Marsh Island Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-9618		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Ruff, John M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 10055 Zigler Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-6104		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/04/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Ruffino, Brian M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 777 Grand Parke Dr
Saint Johns, FL 32259-4282		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Ruzicka, Michael A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1512 EDGEWOOD PL
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-8224		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Sachse, David A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 6871 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8305		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/26/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Sams, Willie J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 860 W 6th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0715		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Santilli, Terrance T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4008 Lonicera Loop
Saint Johns, FL 32259-5496		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/25/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Sanzone, Robert R.
(Predator)		 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 711 Delespine Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1831		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
Scarborough, Nickolas T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4725 Sherlock Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5646		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/22/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Schendorf, Robert A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 118 Bobwhite Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6102		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/05/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Scott, Cleon M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 991 Josiah St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1098		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Settlemires, Scott M.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 3621 Saddle Brook Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1607		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Severt, Clinton R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3725 State Road 16
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-4798		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/22/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Shanti, Spirit R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1270 Winterhawk Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5579		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/21/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Shipp, Leo V.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 51 Sunrise Blvd # N-32
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-6216		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Shobes, John J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4241 Oak Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5557		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Simmons, Harold M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 96 Bridge St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-4358		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/24/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Simmons, Kelvin D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 953 ERVIN ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0630		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/05/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Skeen, James W.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4925 Avenue A
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-6266		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Skinner, John R.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 809 N POKEBERRY PL
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-5440		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
Smiley, Anthony C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 45 Palmer St Apt 205
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3403		 Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, Alvin B.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 13
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, Charles C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 2 FERN ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1240		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/10/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, Ryan T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 226 Cotorro Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7301		 Source: Registration
Received: 03/20/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, Serdanyo M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 100 N Rodriquez St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9559		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/22/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, Wayne G.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 407 FRUIT COVE RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-2858		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
Smith, William C.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2425 US Highway 1 S Apt C
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6073		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 10/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Soto, Melvin O.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 1218 S Kyle Way
Saint Johns, FL 32259-1928		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 10/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Spurlock, Mark T.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1235 Cypress Rd Lot 12
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5306		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Stephens, Kevin A.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 11
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Stevens, Dennis L.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 1424 San Juline Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0360		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/23/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Stoudenmire, Justin H.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 363 Lobelia Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6515		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/13/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Strahan, Richard E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 305 LAVILLA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2519		 Source: Registration
Received: 04/07/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Stratton, Norman F.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3321 Usina Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0859		 Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Strawbridge, Edward K.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 7125 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0391		 Source: Registration
Received: 08/27/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Taylor, Julius E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 970 Ervin St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0629		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Thomas, Edgar P.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 824 W 3RD ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-3964		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/09/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Thompson, Samuel A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 113 Marsh Island Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-9644		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/16/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Thompson, Shaun J.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 1600 Lemonwood Rd
Saint Johns, FL 32259-3111		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/03/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Tillery, Micah D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 500 Arricola Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-4567		 Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Tirado, Eric R.
(Predator)		 Released – Subject to Registration TRANSIENT
SW CORNER HILLTOP RD & SR207
Saint Augustine, FL 32084		 Source: Registration
Received: 12/15/2016
Type of Address: Transient
Tyner, Eddie D.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 732 Cathedral Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0660		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/18/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Vanderbush, Joseph C.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 4731 Avenue D
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-5229		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 08/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Wainwright, Amy M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 920 PALERMO RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-7040		 Source: Registration
Received: 01/04/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
Weinrich, Joshua M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 317 Lena St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0336		 Source: Registration
Received: 06/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
West, Ronald F.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3440 A1A S Unit B
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6897		 Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
White, Mary A.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 973 Ridgewood Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-3232		 Source: Registration
Received: 11/23/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
White, Robert E.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 3185 AUDRA RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0882		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
Whitmore, Richard L.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 610 GENTIAN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-6430		 Source: Registration
Received: 05/01/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
Wolfe, James R.

 

 Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections 890 E Aiken St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3093		 Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
Woodward, Keith M.

 

 Released – Subject to Registration 484 Lakeshore Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8138		 Source: Registration
Received: 07/02/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
Email
Share
+1
Share
Pin
Share

Comments