Following is a list of all St Johns County registered sexual offenders and predators as of Sunday December 18, 2016 according to the records of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as published on their website at https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/Search.jsp
Images of each of these offenders may be available on the FDLE website.
|Abel, Joseph E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|311 Venetian Blvd
St Augustine, FL 32095-8238
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Adams, George E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1780 Borrow Pit Rd
Saint Johns, FL 32259-9021
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/07/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Adler, Jacob M.
|Supervised – US Probation
|107 Overlook Dr
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082-2937
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 08/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Adomaitis, Jeremy J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4105 Vermont Blvd
Elkton, FL 32033-2212
|Source: Registration
Received: 03/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Adukiewicz, Samuel W.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|966 Alcala Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7167
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 07/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ashley, Lawarren A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|940 Scheidel Way
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-6617
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ashworth, Teresa A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2936 Bradford St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1922
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/01/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ayres, Bradley D.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|215 ESTRADA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2008
|Source: Registration
Received: 03/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Barnette, Joseph E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5432 Shore Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6480
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bayne, Kenneth W.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|617 W Pope Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-9134
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Beasley, Stephen E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2830 Joe Ashton Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-2529
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/05/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Becker, Zachary P.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|813 Derby Ln
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-7058
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/04/2015
Type of Address: Temporary
|Belcher, Jason S.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|4040 Melanie St
Hastings, FL 32145-5049
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bell, Andrew
|Released – Subject to Registration
|228 Hidden Dune Ct
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082-4545
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bennett, Felton E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6434 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3116
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bennett, Michael B.
|Supervised – US Probation
|1356 Prince Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6536
|Source: Registration
Received: 03/04/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bermeo, Eduardo V.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|915 S WHITNEY ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0380
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/10/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bicknell, Murray R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6633 BROWN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32095-8254
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/18/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bing, Harold
|Released – Subject to Registration
|636 CATHEDRAL PL
ST AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0644
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/27/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bloom, Thomas A.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 13
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bobinski, John R.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 22 1/2
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6082
|Source: FI
Received: 12/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bowe, Lester R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1405 WILLIAM COSTELLO WAY
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0383
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/10/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bower, Robert H.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2860 N 10TH ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1870
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/14/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Boyer, Henry
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|150 VILANO RD APT 13
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2980
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/05/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bradley, Charles V.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|9950 Baylor Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-5026
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Brown, Clinton A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|313 N LAKE CUNNINGHAM AVE
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-7975
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Brown, Marion L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|560 FEDERAL POINT RD
HASTINGS, FL 32145-3204
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/20/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Brown, Robert L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|8 Arthur St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-2412
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/29/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bryant, Rowland L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1108 COLLIER BLVD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0566
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bryden, Thomas R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|663 E Bianca Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7614
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bryson, Timmie E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6172 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3110
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/26/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Bunch, David
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3865 County Road 210 W
Saint Johns, FL 32259-2029
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/20/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
|Byrd, Elton T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|34 Hawaiian Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-7307
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/08/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
|Call, Charles E.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 7
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Cardin, Thomas C.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|5001 Stephen St
Hastings, FL 32145-6136
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Carrasquillo, Salvador
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1380 Thompson Bailey Rd # B
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1170
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/13/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Chafin, Chris J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1206 Cypress Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5379
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/19/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Chandler, Gregory A.
|Absconded
|Absconded
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6217
|Source: Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement
Received: 08/25/2006
Type of Address: Permanent
|Chaplin, Andre D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1112 Wild Cedar Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8567
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/18/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Chapman, Brett L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|600 Hampton Downs Ct
Saint Johns, FL 32259-7976
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/12/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Clark, David E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|138 Webb St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0742
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Cochran, Dawn I.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4800 COUNTY ROAD 208
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-0548
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Coleman, Quinn
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|140 Frontera Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8670
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Colley, Shannon S.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4609 Avenue C
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-5724
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Cottrell, Ronald L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5258 Ellen Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5633
|Source: Registration
Received: 03/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Cribbs, Louis F.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|107 BONITA RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-5705
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Crivello, Roy P.
|Supervised – US Probation
|1425 State Road 16 Lot 19
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0801
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/03/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Dalecki, Kelly L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1186 County Road 13 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-9620
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/12/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Daniels, Johnny L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4010 DIVISION ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-9035
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Davis, Harold
|Released – Subject to Registration
|112 W Holtz St # B
Hastings, FL 32145-3310
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/22/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
|Davis, Herbert A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7021 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8309
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Davis, Ryan W.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|1929 Grove Bluff Circle E
Saint Johns, FL 32259
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Deangelis, Justin W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|912 Kennedy Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8539
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Denson, Keith D.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|191 Cain Rd
East Palatka, FL 32131-5132
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Devane, Frank C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7656 Cowpen Branch Rd # B
Elkton, FL 32033-3626
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Devlin, Fred
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7013 1st St
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1612
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Donell, Arnon J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|Transient
Matanzas River Marker 17
Saint Augustine, FL 32084
|Source: FI
Received: 10/21/2016
Type of Address: Transient
|Douglas, Eric A.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|621 Sands Dr
Saint Augustine Beach, FL 32080-5803
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
|Dunbar, Donald E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|10020 Nikolich Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-4680
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Dunkle, Keith M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|949 Colonial Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7987
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Dunkle, Taysha I.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|243 Cantio Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-2505
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/23/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Durrance, William L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|334 BARCELONA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2465
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/22/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Early, Kelvin D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1080 Puryear St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0971
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/24/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Englehart, Steven
|Released – Subject to Registration
|9500 US Highway 1 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-8027
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Evett, Jacob T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2884 N 5th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1837
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Faircloth, Jeffery C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|42 Roque Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8486
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/04/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Farris, Jay M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2835 County Road 214
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9306
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/22/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Fentress, David G.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|10240 Beckenger Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8997
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/04/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Foy, Charles E.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|3098 Pacetti Rd Lot G
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0484
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Frazier, Frank
|Released – Subject to Registration
|208 EAST CARTER ST
Hastings, FL 32145
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Gaedtke, Wayne B.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2045 Carter Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9230
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 12/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Gatewood, Wesley S.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|375 Casa Sevilla Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-4793
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Geores, Eric J.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|4061 Seminole Point Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5851
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|George, Lloyd A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|590 WOODLAWN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-8526
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Gibson, Benjamin T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|104 CORNELL RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-6053
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Girard, Michael S.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|10695 Gregory Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8708
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Gonzalez, Ruben
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7060 US Highway 1 N
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8301
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Gonzalez Diaz, Ruben
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|1356 Grant St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0328
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Goss, Waymond A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|775 S RODRIQUEZ ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0354
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/15/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Goxem, Timothy J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2641 GORDA BELLA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-5337
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/05/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Grant, James R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2891 N 8th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1863
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 03/30/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Green, Michael L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6805 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0389
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Haffner, Ian J.
|Supervised – US Probation
|7265 Beach Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3523
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/06/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hairston, Darnell W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4655 Harold St
Hastings, FL 32145-9486
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Halbach, Troy A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4750 Melanie St
Hastings, FL 32145-4646
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Haley, Donald A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|235 Peter Island Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-7430
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/28/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hallahan, Michael J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3735 Winterhawk Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5571
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Halstead, Robert B.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1189 FOUR MILE RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1007
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hamilton, Daniel P.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|Transient
18 S Old Dixie Hwy
Saint Augustine, FL 32084
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/02/2016
Type of Address: Transient
|Hanger, Kenneth B.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|181 S Twin Maple Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8373
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hansen, Erik J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|9710 Baylor Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-5020
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/11/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Harden, Anthony Q.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|748 W 5th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3939
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/10/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Harris, Vernon
|Absconded
|Absconded
Hastings, FL 32145-3701
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/15/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hartley, Ryan K.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|10145 Gregory Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8703
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hartsell, James E.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2467 Winchester Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1088
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Helsby, Dennis G.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|107 CAMINO TRL
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-2409
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/15/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Helton, Terry W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5475 Datil Pepper Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5695
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/23/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Henderson, Donavon X.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3866 Osprey Cir Apt D
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5534
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hoffas, Nicholas D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|258 Riberia St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-4815
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Houghton, Bradley J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|508 RUTILE DR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-2318
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/13/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hoyt, John A.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|1130 Tedder Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8304
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hughes, William D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5370 Porter Road Ext Lot C
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-6253
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hunt, Gary W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|70 DOTTIE LN
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-1830
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/08/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hunt, Stuart C.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|292 Yarbrough Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8213
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/22/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hutchinson, John B.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|8720 White Tower Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5528
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/25/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Hutson, Phillip E.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 24
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/05/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Izquierdo, Antonio
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|4335 Regina St
Hastings, FL 32145-9364
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 09/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jakes, Keyon J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|933 Collier Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0749
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|James, Tyler J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2800 County Road 13A S Lot 19
Elkton, FL 32033-3356
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 07/27/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jaudon, James E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|207 9th St # B
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6398
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jennings, Clyde T.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|601 County Road 13 S
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-9611
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Johnson, Jerry L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1350 State Road 207
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-9368
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/14/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jones, Carla R.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|617 W Pope Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-9134
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jones, Kevin A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|9615 J Flake Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5629
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/27/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jones, Marvin T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6472 Armstrong Rd
Elkton, FL 32033-3116
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Jones, Ronald T.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|TRANSIENT
INBETWEEN 1440-1460 SR 207
Saint Augustine, FL 32086
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Transient
|Jones, Thomas
|Released – Subject to Registration
|613 Daniels St
Hastings, FL 32145-6035
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Judy, Robert J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3321 Green Acres Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0525
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Keen, Donald L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|409 Tortuga Bay Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-3211
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/21/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Kelley, Keith A.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|5325 Jonathan St
Hastings, FL 32145-6607
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Kelly, Charles W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6389 BOLLING LN
ELKTON, FL 32033-2541
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/20/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
|King, Christopher T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|153 Tollerton Ave
Saint Johns, FL 32259-7262
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|King, Kyle L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|213 Bonita Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5707
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Kramer, Donald
|Released – Subject to Registration
|71 Woodhurst Dr
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5708
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Leon Guerrero, John A.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1368 ROBERTS RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-8928
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Leonard, William T.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|5310 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0306
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/16/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Lewis, Randy C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|700 W POPE RD UNIT B14
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080-5845
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/03/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Litturi, Michael A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|542 SOLO CT
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-7615
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/09/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Maag, Christopher L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|8850 D Beck Rd Lot C
Hastings, FL 32145-5554
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mac Iver, Joseph R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|217 Deltona Blvd
SHORES
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7306
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Maher, Francis J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1284 Cypress Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5379
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/26/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Markle, Edward W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 26
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/09/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Marquis, Gregory P.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|321 Saint George St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-5005
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Marshall, William C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|20 Pearl St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3346
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Matthews, Josefina
|Released – Subject to Registration
|795 WYNFIELD CIR
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32092-0406
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/11/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mccune, Ronald L.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|3098g Pacetti Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0484
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mcgaughey, John R.
|Supervised – US Probation
|6940 County Road 208 Lot B
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0376
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mcglocking, Harold D.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1089 W 15th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0927
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/17/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mcgolrick, Albert L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|10030 Turpin Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8970
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/11/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mckim, Shawn M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|201 Cezanne Cir
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5017
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/28/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mckinney, Theodore M.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|154 SMITH ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0400
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mclean, Daniel W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|302 B St
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6816
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/12/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mcswain, Cecil D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5 N Whitney St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9582
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Melching, Eric V.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|47 Islander Ct
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6032
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/03/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Merchant, Michael J.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|110 San Marco Ave Rm 105
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3261
|Source: FI
Received: 11/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Miller, David J.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 16
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Miller, James K.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 21
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/08/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mitchell, Arthur
|Released – Subject to Registration
|770 Pearl St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0797
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/14/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mitchell, Scott L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2612 Juarez Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5330
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Moore, Michael C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4409 N PENNYCRESS PL
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-4522
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/16/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Mosley, James A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3550 Datura St Lot 6
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8560
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Murdock, Jerry I.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7825 Rusty Anchor Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-2317
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Murray, Joseph V.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|169 DEL PRADO DR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL 32082-1705
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/19/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Murwin, John A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1920 Carter Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9227
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Naegele, Carl M.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|4174 Corbin Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0632
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 11/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Nelson, Joshua S.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2445 Sr 16 Rm 252
Saint Augustine, FL 32092
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/24/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
|Newell, Richard D.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2088 Old Tyme Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0885
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Newsome, Terrell B.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6272 ARMSTRONG RD
ELKTON, FL 32033-3112
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Nielsen, James C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3160 Green Acres Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0522
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/15/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|O Neil, Jameson P.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|10170 Allison Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-8839
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Oneill, Frank R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|719 Battersea Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8438
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Oneill, Sean P.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|142 Cattail Cir
Saint Johns, FL 32259-4403
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/04/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ortiz, Sally D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3125 Kings Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5471
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/26/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Osgood, John E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 10
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/03/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Oxendine, Dennis L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|250 S Nassau St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3950
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Pelz, Richard M.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|208 Whisper Ridge Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-3785
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Penrose, James T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|134 Shores Blvd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7256
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/07/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Peterson, Donald M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6900 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8306
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/10/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Picard, Edward S.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|605 Picasso Ave
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081-5021
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Pope, Paul E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2825 Hilltop Rd Lot A
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5038
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/26/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Powell, Guy L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1530 Edgewood Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8224
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/05/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Pruett, William K.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|700 W Marina Cove Dr Slip 11
Saint Augustine, FL 32084
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/16/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Pullen, Steven C.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|9665 J Flake Rd Lot 2
Hastings, FL 32145-5629
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Quinn, Thomas F.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|276 IVY LAKES DR
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-7951
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/08/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
|Quintero, Felix
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|4955 CHESTER ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-5707
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/19/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Raggins, Joe L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7061 1st St
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-1607
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/07/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Raggins, Keith T.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|9485 Bennie Smith Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5745
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 12/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ramos, Tiffany D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|922 Wynfield Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0417
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Rich, Christopher E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|TRANSIENT
SR 207 AND WILDWOOD
Saint Augustine, FL 32085
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/17/2015
Type of Address: Transient
|Robb, Allen F.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4750 HAROLD ST
HASTINGS, FL 32145-9482
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/12/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Robinson, Carlos
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2570 US HWY S 1
Saint Augustine, FL 32086
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/21/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Robinson, John R.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|5445 Dinkins Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-5605
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/11/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Roupp, Torrence G.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1600 Brian Way
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-8202
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/13/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Royal, Nathaniel E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|530 Walker Rd
Hastings, FL 32145-3514
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/03/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ruehl, Michael A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|180 Marsh Island Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-9618
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/12/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ruff, John M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|10055 Zigler Ave
Hastings, FL 32145-6104
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/04/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ruffino, Brian M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|777 Grand Parke Dr
Saint Johns, FL 32259-4282
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Ruzicka, Michael A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1512 EDGEWOOD PL
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-8224
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Sachse, David A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|6871 Catlett Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8305
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/26/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Sams, Willie J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|860 W 6th St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0715
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Santilli, Terrance T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4008 Lonicera Loop
Saint Johns, FL 32259-5496
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/25/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Sanzone, Robert R.
(Predator)
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|711 Delespine Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1831
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/26/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
|Scarborough, Nickolas T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4725 Sherlock Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5646
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/22/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Schendorf, Robert A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|118 Bobwhite Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6102
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/05/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Scott, Cleon M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|991 Josiah St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1098
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/07/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Settlemires, Scott M.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|3621 Saddle Brook Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-1607
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 12/17/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Severt, Clinton R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3725 State Road 16
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-4798
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/22/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Shanti, Spirit R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1270 Winterhawk Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5579
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/21/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Shipp, Leo V.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|51 Sunrise Blvd # N-32
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-6216
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/13/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Shobes, John J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4241 Oak Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5557
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/18/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Simmons, Harold M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|96 Bridge St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-4358
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/24/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Simmons, Kelvin D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|953 ERVIN ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0630
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/05/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Skeen, James W.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4925 Avenue A
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-6266
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/29/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Skinner, John R.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|809 N POKEBERRY PL
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-5440
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2012
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smiley, Anthony C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|45 Palmer St Apt 205
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3403
|Source: Registration
Received: 09/01/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, Alvin B.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 Us Highway 1 S Lot 13
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/08/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, Charles C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|2 FERN ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-1240
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/10/2009
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, Ryan T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|226 Cotorro Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-7301
|Source: Registration
Received: 03/20/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, Serdanyo M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|100 N Rodriquez St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-9559
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 10/22/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, Wayne G.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|407 FRUIT COVE RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 32259-2858
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/08/2011
Type of Address: Permanent
|Smith, William C.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2425 US Highway 1 S Apt C
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6073
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 10/26/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Soto, Melvin O.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|1218 S Kyle Way
Saint Johns, FL 32259-1928
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 10/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Spurlock, Mark T.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1235 Cypress Rd Lot 12
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-5306
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/11/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Stephens, Kevin A.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|2391 US Highway 1 S Lot 11
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6074
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/11/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Stevens, Dennis L.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|1424 San Juline Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0360
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/23/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Stoudenmire, Justin H.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|363 Lobelia Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-6515
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/13/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Strahan, Richard E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|305 LAVILLA AVE
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-2519
|Source: Registration
Received: 04/07/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Stratton, Norman F.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3321 Usina Rd
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0859
|Source: Registration
Received: 02/07/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Strawbridge, Edward K.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|7125 County Road 208
Saint Augustine, FL 32092-0391
|Source: Registration
Received: 08/27/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Taylor, Julius E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|970 Ervin St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0629
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/02/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Thomas, Edgar P.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|824 W 3RD ST
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-3964
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/09/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Thompson, Samuel A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|113 Marsh Island Cir
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-9644
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/16/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Thompson, Shaun J.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|1600 Lemonwood Rd
Saint Johns, FL 32259-3111
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/03/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Tillery, Micah D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|500 Arricola Ave
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-4567
|Source: Registration
Received: 10/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Tirado, Eric R.
(Predator)
|Released – Subject to Registration
|TRANSIENT
SW CORNER HILLTOP RD & SR207
Saint Augustine, FL 32084
|Source: Registration
Received: 12/15/2016
Type of Address: Transient
|Tyner, Eddie D.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|732 Cathedral Pl
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0660
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/18/2013
Type of Address: Permanent
|Vanderbush, Joseph C.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|4731 Avenue D
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-5229
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 08/06/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Wainwright, Amy M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|920 PALERMO RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-7040
|Source: Registration
Received: 01/04/2010
Type of Address: Permanent
|Weinrich, Joshua M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|317 Lena St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-0336
|Source: Registration
Received: 06/09/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|West, Ronald F.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3440 A1A S Unit B
Saint Augustine, FL 32080-6897
|Source: Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle
Received: 09/20/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|White, Mary A.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|973 Ridgewood Ln
Saint Augustine, FL 32086-3232
|Source: Registration
Received: 11/23/2016
Type of Address: Temporary
|White, Robert E.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|3185 AUDRA RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084-0882
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/28/2015
Type of Address: Permanent
|Whitmore, Richard L.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|610 GENTIAN RD
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32086-6430
|Source: Registration
Received: 05/01/2014
Type of Address: Permanent
|Wolfe, James R.
|Supervised – FL Dept of Corrections
|890 E Aiken St
Saint Augustine, FL 32084-3093
|Source: Dept. of Corrections
Received: 11/04/2016
Type of Address: Permanent
|Woodward, Keith M.
|Released – Subject to Registration
|484 Lakeshore Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32095-8138
|Source: Registration
Received: 07/02/2013
Type of Address: Permanent