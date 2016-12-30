Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd online survey

The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision.

Historic City News readers can complete the survey by following this link.

The area covered by the guidelines includes the near 1.4 miles of Anastasia Boulevard between the Bridge of Lions and the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

The questions being asked today are no different than the questions already asked last fall, except that you can write a descriptive answer rather than being forced to choose from preselected multiple choices.

The free-form data collected will be available in draft form for review and comment at the next public meeting in late February. The city is working with Marquis Latimer + Halback Inc. on the project.

Comments and feedback may be sent to Amy Skinner, city project planner, at askinner@citystaug.com or Jeremy Marquis, consultant coordinator, at jeremy@halback.com.

