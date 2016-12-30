Vermont Heights burglars on the run

Sheriff’s spokesman Charles E. Mulligan reported to Historic City News this morning that he was enroute to the Vermont Heights subdivision off SR-207 west of Coquina Crossing where deputies, aided by K-9 and air support, are searching for two men in connection with burglaries in the neighborhood this morning.

Four men have been detained and law enforcement officers are searching for two additional black males believed to be in the woods surrounding the area. No further description has been released at this time.

Residents should be alert to suspicious activity and report their observations by calling or texting 9-1-1.

