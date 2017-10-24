St. Johns County communications director Michael Ryan advised local Historic City News reporters that the Family Integrity Program is hosting the 15th Annual Adoption Day Celebration on November 3rd at the Solomon Calhoun Center, located at 1300 Duval Street.

Each year this event is held in November to coincide with National Adoption Month. The celebration will honor the foster and adoptive parents and families who currently serve the children of St. Johns County.

“This year’s activities will include free food, a bounce house, games, and more,” Ryan told local reporters. “Information will be available at the event for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.”

The activities are scheduled on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit adoptflorida.org or call the local Family Integrity Program at 904.209.6109.

