2018 Campaign season kick-off at Republican BBQ

Danielle Anderson, President of the Flagler County Republican Club, informed local Historic City News reporters that it is time for the Republican BBQ Party and Blue-Ribbon Cake & Pie Contest, as party members look forward to the upcoming 2018 election season.

The event will be held on August 19, 2017 at the historic Princess Place Preserve, in Palm Coast from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. State Representative Blaise Ingoglia, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, cuts the red ribbon at 2:00 p.m.

“We’re thrilled by the support of the community and appreciate those who have stepped up to help make this a family friendly event,” said Danielle Anderson, president of the Flagler County Republican Club. “We’re honored that Chairman Ingoglia will be here and that so many other elected officials see the importance of reaching out and connecting with the true grassroots volunteers and voters in our First Coast communities.”

Geared toward bringing together Republicans from across the state of Florida, the local organization has worked to make it affordable and fun for families while providing an opportunity for them to get to know their elected officials and candidates who will be seeking their vote.

The $10 advance admission ticket for adults ($15 at the door) will provide an all access day with lunch, beverages, kids and adult games, arts, crafts, kayaking, trail walks and tours of Princess Place led by former Clerk of Court, Gail Wadsworth.

Cheer on participants during the inaugural Blue-Ribbon Cake & Pie Contest as some of Florida’s best bakers compete to take home top honors, starting at 2:30 p.m. Judging by celebrity guests, Tanya Hutson – wife of Florida Senator Travis Hutson, Kirk Keller – Television Host of “Wanna’ Be Chef”, Sunshine State News Senior Editor and Conservative Talk Show Host Ed Dean, 2016 Orange County Trump Campaign Chair and current Orange County Trump 2020 Club Chair Randy Ross, and Flagler County Republican Executive Committee Chair Joanne Updegrave.

Comments