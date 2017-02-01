Historic City News readers are invited to once again enjoy delicious varieties of seafood, an arts & crafts show, and an entertainment lineup featuring Jazz, Country, and Americana music, beginning Friday, March 3rd during the 36th Annual St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival.

Promising that “There is something for everyone,” the Lions Club says to bring the entire family (except the pet, please) and your desire for fun to one of Northeast Florida’s premiere events.

The festival will serve up boatloads of seafood and other delicious selections at Francis Field on West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. Free admission for Active Duty military service members. Adult admission is $5 and kids (15 and under) get in free.

In addition to plenty of fresh seafood, a high-quality arts & crafts show featuring many affordable gifts, and an entertainment lineup featuring Jazz, Country, and Americana music, there will also be entertainment for the kids.

Your admission includes free musical entertainment, a stroll in the Arts & Crafts village, Clown, Princesses and Pirate shows, some seafood samples from our sponsor, Winn Dixie. You can smile knowing you are supporting a great cause.

Hours:

Mar 3, 2017 at 03:00 pm – 09:00 pm (Fri)

Mar 4, 2017 at 10:00 am – 09:00 pm (Sat)

Mar 5, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm (Sun)

Arts and Crafts Village closes at sundown

