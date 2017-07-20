4-H Youth Development program seeks volunteers

St Johns County 4-H Youth Development Program has asked Historic City News to announce that they are seeking club and project volunteers to work with students ages 5 to 18.

Volunteers will have an opportunity to help local youth learn leadership, communication, and a variety of life skills. Scheduling is flexible and volunteers determine subject areas they prefer.

“Interactive topics including animal and plant science, healthy living, citizenship and environmental education will be offered during the program,” St Johns County spokesman Michael Ryan told local Historic City News reporters. “Among other subject areas available will be technology, food preparation, and photography.”

Orientation for new club and project volunteers will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8th at the St Johns County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 3125 Agricultural Center Drive in St Augustine.

The 4-H Office will provide full assistance, including training, office support, resource materials, and project curriculum.

If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, call 904.209.0430 for additional details about 4-H Youth Development Program.

Comments