52nd Annual Art and Craft Festival

The St. Augustine Art Association reminds all Historic City News readers that it will be time to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at the 52nd Annual St. Augustine Art and Craft Festival.
Saturday, November 25; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 26; 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Francis Field, 29 W. Castillo Dr., St Augustine, FL 32084
“This festival has energized our town’s cultural life for decades,” said Diane Bradley, Festival Manager. “For two days we all come together to celebrate art for a great cause.”
Competing for over $5,000 in cash and prizes, 150 painters, potters, jewelers, photographers, glass and fiber artists, sculptors, metalsmiths, woodworkers and other artisans will present their one-of-a-kind handmade goods in customized exhibit tents on the field. This outdoor feast for the eyes is the ideal “shop local” spot for art collectors and holiday gift-buyers alike.
This signature art event has attracted fine artists from across the U.S. and thousands of visitors during its 50-plus year tradition.
Area musicians and performers from the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival will entertain both days, and at the Hyundai Kids Art Zone, kids will get creative in a hands-on/online “art rocks” challenge.
Free demos will also be given by featured artists, while the Textile Art Guild Colonial crafters display textiles and techniques of a bygone era.
A $2 gate entry donation entitles Festival-goers to a free prize drawing ticket for area attractions, restaurants and specialty gifts. Proceeds from the Festival support the operations, education, exhibition and community outreach programs of the St. Augustine Art Association, a non-profit art organization founded in 1924 to promote excellence in the arts.
All-day discount parking is available in the Historic Parking Garage with a PARK NOW Card. For information, call (904) 824-2310 or visit www.staaa.org/festival.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
|SATURDAY, NOV 25
|11am
|Al Poindexter
|12pm
|Bob Patterson
|1pm
|Blue Lotus Belly Dancers
|2pm
|Linser & Lowe (Paradox)
|3pm
|The Hombres
|4pm
|Ancient City Slickers
|SUNDAY, NOV 26
|11am
|Lonesome Bert & the Skinny Lizards
|12pm
|Davis Loose
|1pm
|The Dunehoppers
|2pm
|Sunset Monday
|3pm
|I Like Dandelions
TALKS & DEMOS SCHEDULE
|SATURDAY, NOV. 25
|11am
|Watercolor Techniques with Booker Howze
|1pm
|Ceramic Firing Techniques with Don Davis
|Plein Air Landscape Painting with Ray Brilli
|2pm
|Metal Carving & Painting with Bryan Lopatic
|4pm
|Pottery with Theresa Bowen
|Richard Twine’s Photography with Ken Barrett
|SUNDAY, NOV 26
|1pm
|Mixing Aqueous Mediums with Nancy Hamlin-Vogler
|Porcelain Glazing with Tim Bullard
|2pm
|Photos on Metal with Terri Anderson
|ON-GOING BOTH DAYS
|All Day Spinning Wheel & Loom with Pauletta Berger
|Pen & Ink Techniques with Lawrence Packard
|Painting & Synesthesia with Christina Eve
|Circular Needle Knitting with Amy Bowden