52nd Annual Art and Craft Festival

November 12, 2017 Community

The St. Augustine Art Association reminds all Historic City News readers that it will be time to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at the 52nd Annual St. Augustine Art and Craft Festival.

Saturday, November 25; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 26; 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Francis Field, 29 W. Castillo Dr., St Augustine, FL 32084

“This festival has energized our town’s cultural life for decades,” said Diane Bradley, Festival Manager. “For two days we all come together to celebrate art for a great cause.”

Competing for over $5,000 in cash and prizes, 150 painters, potters, jewelers, photographers, glass and fiber artists, sculptors, metalsmiths, woodworkers and other artisans will present their one-of-a-kind handmade goods in customized exhibit tents on the field. This outdoor feast for the eyes is the ideal “shop local” spot for art collectors and holiday gift-buyers alike.

This signature art event has attracted fine artists from across the U.S. and thousands of visitors during its 50-plus year tradition.

Area musicians and performers from the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival will entertain both days, and at the Hyundai Kids Art Zone, kids will get creative in a hands-on/online “art rocks” challenge.

Free demos will also be given by featured artists, while the Textile Art Guild Colonial crafters display textiles and techniques of a bygone era.

A $2 gate entry donation entitles Festival-goers to a free prize drawing ticket for area attractions, restaurants and specialty gifts. Proceeds from the Festival support the operations, education, exhibition and community outreach programs of the St. Augustine Art Association, a non-profit art organization founded in 1924 to promote excellence in the arts.

All-day discount parking is available in the Historic Parking Garage with a PARK NOW Card. For information, call (904) 824-2310 or visit www.staaa.org/festival.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, NOV 25
11am Al Poindexter
12pm Bob Patterson
1pm Blue Lotus Belly Dancers
2pm Linser & Lowe (Paradox)
3pm The Hombres
4pm Ancient City Slickers

 

SUNDAY, NOV 26
11am Lonesome Bert & the Skinny Lizards
12pm Davis Loose
1pm The Dunehoppers
2pm Sunset Monday
3pm I Like Dandelions

TALKS & DEMOS SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, NOV. 25
11am Watercolor Techniques with Booker Howze
1pm Ceramic Firing Techniques with Don Davis
Plein Air Landscape Painting with Ray Brilli
2pm Metal Carving & Painting with Bryan Lopatic
4pm Pottery with Theresa Bowen
Richard Twine’s Photography with Ken Barrett

 

SUNDAY, NOV 26
1pm Mixing Aqueous Mediums with Nancy Hamlin-Vogler
Porcelain Glazing with Tim Bullard
2pm Photos on Metal with Terri Anderson

 

ON-GOING BOTH DAYS
All Day Spinning Wheel & Loom with Pauletta Berger
Pen & Ink Techniques with Lawrence Packard
Painting & Synesthesia with Christina Eve
Circular Needle Knitting with Amy Bowden

 

