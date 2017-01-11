Congressman Rutherford rushed to hospital in Washington DC

Jacksonville’s former sheriff, 64-year-old Congressman John Rutherford, was transported to George Washington University Hospital this afternoon when an unidentified medical emergency struck; causing him to collapse in the US Capitol.

The Rutherford family appreciates the prayers, thoughts, and support they have received this evening.

Kelly Simpson, Congressman Rutherford’s Chief of Staff, told local Historic City News reporters, “Congressman Rutherford is conscious, alert, and in good spirits. He did not suffer a heart attack, but he continues to be evaluated by doctors.”

A further update on the Congressman’s condition will be provided once doctors have finished their evaluation.

