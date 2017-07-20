District-wide student orientation Wednesday August 9th

Christina Langston, Chief of Community Relations for the St. Johns County School District reported to Historic City News that a district wide orientation will be hosted on Wednesday, August 9th from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Orientation is an opportunity for students and parents to get supply lists, receive class schedules and meet teachers. The purpose of early registration is to help reduce the number of students who need to be enrolled at the beginning of school and to help the district prepare for the appropriate number of teachers.

While many schools have scheduled orientations on other dates and times, staff will be available at all schools Wednesday, August 9 from 8-11 a.m. Parents are encouraged to call or visit the school website to verify any changes in orientation and open house dates.

It is also recommended that parents register their children for school as soon as possible. Parents may access information regarding registration requirements and their child’s attendance zone by visiting the school district website at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us and clicking on the “Families” tab.

Additional information on registration and school attendance zones may be obtained from the Student Services Office at 547-7797.

The first day of class for the 2017-2018 school year is Thursday, August 10. The district, including schools, is currently operating on summer hours 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. These summer hours are in effect until Friday, July 28.

