Because the Concorde flew so fast — Mach 2.2 or about 1,354 mph (2,179 kph) — friction from the surrounding air would heat the fuselage causing it to expand by as much as 30 cm or almost a foot. This captain’s hat, now wedged in the corner of Alpha Foxtrot’s cockpit, would be able to fit comfortably into a large gap between the instrument panel and the wall that would appear during supersonic flight.

