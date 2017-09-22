A1A traffic signal upgrades have started

Five intersections along three miles of SR-A1A, from PGA Tour Boulevard to Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard, will undergo traffic signal and crosswalk improvements that started this week.

Crews have begun mobilizing. Construction will occur weekdays with some occasional weekend work, as needed. No lane closures are allowed during peak driving times or on holidays or during special events.

Intersection improvements along SR-A1A include the installation of upgraded traffic signals and new mast arms, countdown pedestrian timers and enhanced crosswalk striping.

Affected intersections:

Country Club Boulevard

PGA Tour Boulevard

L’Atrium Circle

Executive Way

Marlin Avenue

Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard

Historic City News was informed that Florida Safety Contractors, Inc. of Thonotosassa, Florida is the contractor for FDOT’s $1.6 million project. It is scheduled for completion in spring 2018, weather or possible unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments