Accused area child molester captured in North Carolina

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly minced no words this afternoon when he reported to Historic City News that authorities in North Carolina have captured a Palm Coast man accused of child molestation.

In an ongoing investigation dating back to Christmas 2016, 37-year-old Bryan Patrick Loveland, who resides on Ryan Drive in Palm Coast, is accused of lewd or lascivious molestation of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshal Service and the North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force for the joint effort in locating and detaining this pervert,” Sheriff Staly told local reporters. “I hope he is ready for a long stay at the Green Roof Inn. I’m proud of all agencies involved in bringing this man to justice.”

Investigators in Flagler County have been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence since this crime was first reported to Deputy Shayna Biss on February 7, 2017. According to the investigative report, the illegal activity occurred on more than one occasion and may have occurred during separate incidents in both Flagler and Volusia County.

Loveland was arrested yesterday at approximately 4:15 p.m. by the North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond while awaiting extradition to Flagler County.

