Accused child molester released on $200,000 bond

Thursday afternoon, Historic City News learned that a 38-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with committing a sexual crime against a child less than 12-years-old.

After spending only 24-hours in custody, Bryan Heath Brown, who resides at 272 Woodland Greens Drive, was released on the child molestation charges, that carry a potential life-sentence, after posting bond in the amount of $200,000.

According to the arrest warrant issued by Judge Howard Maltz, on three or four occasions during the months of January through April 2017, Brown entered the victim’s bedroom and inappropriately touched her under her clothing.

The affidavit made in support of the warrant states that the defendant has no relationship to the victim, but was visiting the victim’s home in Nocatee.

When interviewed by staff from the Child Protection Team, the young girl told officers that, on these occasions, Brown would come into her bedroom while she was awake and watching television. She said that Brown would reach inside her clothing and touch her.

The victim stated that she knew the defendant’s actions were wrong only after attending a presentation about sexual child abuse given to her class by the guidance counselor at her school.

Share Historic City News article

Comments