Administrative closings in preparation for Hurricane Irma

In preparation for Hurricane Irma and the impacts it could have on our community, Historic City News was informed that all administrative offices for St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach will be closed Friday, September 8th.

Operational decisions beyond Friday will be determined based on weather conditions by the end of the day Friday.

St. Johns County and the municipalities anticipate and are planning for a mandatory evacuation of barrier islands, low-lying areas, and waterfront properties. In anticipation of a mandatory evacuation, voluntary evacuations are encouraged at this time and shelter planning is in process.

Should a mandatory evacuation occur and weather conditions warrant, water and sewer services may be suspended on the barrier islands to protect the integrity of the water system.

All State of Florida offices will be closed on Friday, September 8, 2017.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has cancelled classes for Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.

In addition, all St. Johns County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11. Schools will operate as normal on Thursday, September 7 and scheduled evening activities will take place.

Announcements regarding a mandatory evacuation and shelter openings will be made prior to Saturday, September 9.

Residents with non-emergency questions regarding Hurricane Irma are encouraged to call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations hotline at 904.824.5550

St. Johns County Government Operational St. Johns County School District Operational St. Johns County Court House Operational City of St. Augustine Operational City of St. Augustine Beach Operational Town of Hastings Operational Flagler Hospital Operational Northeast Florida Regional Airport Operational

