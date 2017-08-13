Adult men arrested attempting to meet juveniles for sex

“Cruel Summer”, the name of an undercover operation where male and female detectives pose as juveniles on Internet websites, striking up online conversations with adults looking for sexual encounters, resulted in 17 arrests recently according to information distributed in a press conference yesterday.
The men arrested in the most recent multi-agency operation, bring the total captured to 63 since the operations started in 2011. Defendants added to the list Friday traveled to the confidential rendezvous point from Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties, and from as far away as South Carolina and Virginia. Their ages ranged from 19-years-old to 60-years-old.
“Invariably these people are expecting some kind of sexual relationship with an underage female or an underage male,” a sheriff’s representative said. This is the fourth such operation where the rendezvous point was set up here in St Johns County.
Arrests announced Friday:
- Donaciano Santiago-Lopez, 28, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $50,000
- Daymon Ryan Collins, 19, St. Augustine
Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $45,000
- Darwin Dumont, 22, St. Augustine
Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 07/28 after posting $40,000 bond
- James Andrew Allen, 31, Middleburg
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 08/01 after posting $50,000 bond
- Joel Anthony Depew, 34, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 08/02 after posting $50,000 bond
- Lonnie Thomas Jr., 51, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (2 counts) (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 08/01 after posting $50,000 bond
- Eduardo Gonzalez, 41, St. Augustine
Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)
Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 08/07 after posting $50,000 bond
- Michael L. Cannimore, 24, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $50,000
- Hunter Michael Brown, 20, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)
Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 08/02 after posting $110,000 bond
- Landon Todd Henderson, 20, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released 07/31 after posting $45,000 bond
- Curtis Scott Todd, 27, Elkton
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (3 counts)(F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Ct. 4: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (F)
Bonds totaling $47,500
- Michael Wayne Jukes, 37, Richmond, Virginia
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $45,000
- John Patrick Trojanowski Jr., 60, Jacksonville
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released after posting $60,000 Bond
- Storm Valentino Lathrop, 25, St. Augustine
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $60,000
- Zacharias Malcom Riley, 29, Atlantic Beach
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)
Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Bonds totaling $75,000
- Joshua Alan Dunlap, 38, Charleston, South Carolina
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Ct. 5: Using a computer to solicit a parent or guardian of a child for sex (F)
Ct. 6: Battery on a law enforcement officer (F)
Ct. 7: Resisting arrest with violence (F)
Bonds totaling $100,000
- Carlos Joaquin Rodriguez, 28, 67 Bickford Dr., Palm Coast
Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)
Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)
Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)
Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)
Released after posting $45,000 bond.
