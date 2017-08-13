Adult men arrested attempting to meet juveniles for sex

“Cruel Summer”, the name of an undercover operation where male and female detectives pose as juveniles on Internet websites, striking up online conversations with adults looking for sexual encounters, resulted in 17 arrests recently according to information distributed in a press conference yesterday.

The men arrested in the most recent multi-agency operation, bring the total captured to 63 since the operations started in 2011. Defendants added to the list Friday traveled to the confidential rendezvous point from Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties, and from as far away as South Carolina and Virginia. Their ages ranged from 19-years-old to 60-years-old.

“Invariably these people are expecting some kind of sexual relationship with an underage female or an underage male,” a sheriff’s representative said. This is the fourth such operation where the rendezvous point was set up here in St Johns County.

Arrests announced Friday:

Donaciano Santiago-Lopez, 28, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $50,000



Daymon Ryan Collins, 19, St. Augustine

Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $45,000



Darwin Dumont, 22, St. Augustine

Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 07/28 after posting $40,000 bond



James Andrew Allen, 31, Middleburg

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 08/01 after posting $50,000 bond



Joel Anthony Depew, 34, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 08/02 after posting $50,000 bond



Lonnie Thomas Jr., 51, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (2 counts) (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 08/01 after posting $50,000 bond



Eduardo Gonzalez, 41, St. Augustine

Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)

Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 08/07 after posting $50,000 bond



Michael L. Cannimore, 24, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $50,000



Hunter Michael Brown, 20, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use a computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)

Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 08/02 after posting $110,000 bond



Landon Todd Henderson, 20, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released 07/31 after posting $45,000 bond



Curtis Scott Todd, 27, Elkton

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (3 counts)(F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Ct. 4: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (F)

Bonds totaling $47,500



Michael Wayne Jukes, 37, Richmond, Virginia

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $45,000



John Patrick Trojanowski Jr., 60, Jacksonville

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released after posting $60,000 Bond



Storm Valentino Lathrop, 25, St. Augustine

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $60,000



Zacharias Malcom Riley, 29, Atlantic Beach

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)

Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Bonds totaling $75,000



Joshua Alan Dunlap, 38, Charleston, South Carolina

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Ct. 5: Using a computer to solicit a parent or guardian of a child for sex (F)

Ct. 6: Battery on a law enforcement officer (F)

Ct. 7: Resisting arrest with violence (F)

Bonds totaling $100,000



Carlos Joaquin Rodriguez, 28, 67 Bickford Dr., Palm Coast

Ct. 1: Use computer to solicit, seduce, or lure a child for sex (F)

Ct. 2: Traveling to meet a minor for sex (F)

Ct. 3: Transmitting info harmful to minors (F)

Ct. 4: Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F)

Released after posting $45,000 bond.



