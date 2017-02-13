Amazon plans to open its first SF Bay Area bookstore – CNET

City of Walnut Creek via YouTube

Amazon‘s first bookstore in the San Francisco Bay Area won’t be in The City but rather in a suburb 20 miles to the east.

The store will be located in Broadway Plaza, an upscale, open-air shopping center in the city of Walnut Creek, according to a report Monday by the East Bay Times. A spokeswoman told the newspaper that the internet retailer is in the process of hiring workers for the store but kept mum on other details.

The company opened its first bookstore in Seattle in 2015, and then added locations in Portland, Oregon, and San Diego. Its bookstores stock a selection of best-sellers and books with high customer ratings on its e-commerce site. But, perhaps more important, the stores also serve as showrooms for the company’s devices, like its Kindle e-readers and its Echo voice-activated speakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Amazon planned to open the store. Amazon representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

