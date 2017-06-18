Anastasia Island Library announces July activities

Nicole Jebbia reported to Historic City News that the following programs will be available at the Anastasia Island Library during the month of July. Some programs are designed for kids while others are aimed at adults.

KIDS PROGRAMS:

LEGO Mania!

Wednesday, July 5 at 2:30p.m. to 4:30p.m.

Join us for a LEGO filled afternoon! We will have out over 40 pounds of LEGOS for kids to play with while watching the newly released LEGO Movie! Yes, kids can do BOTH at the same time! Build things to play along with what you are seeing in the movie, make new and better scenes for the LEGO characters to use – your imagination is the limit! *Please note, this is an interactive movie event and will not be a quiet movie room.

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Friday, July 7 at 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.

Kids ages 5-11 can practice Cosmic Kids Yoga classes live here at the library with Ms. Colleen and Ms. Nicole. Yoga is a great way to increase flexibility, lower stress, and improve energy. Learn to relax your mind and body with some simple, kid-friendly stretches, exercises and activities. Please wear loose clothing and bring your own towel or mat.

Read to Rover at Anastasia Island Library

Wednesday, July 12 at 2:30p.m. to 3:30p.m.

Beginning readers are invited to practice their reading skills at the Anastasia Island Library when they read to a real therapy dog! Don’t forget to bring your Read to Rover Frequent Reader Card.

Kids Art Lab

Friday, July 14 at 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.

Kids (ages 5-11) can come into the library to learn more about art and have a hands-on activity where they can create their very own masterpiece.

Kids Nature Detective Classes

Wednesday, July 19 at 2p.m. to 3p.m. AND Wednesday, July 9 at 3:30p.m. to 4:30p.m.

Do you love bees? Children grades k-7 are invited to become a true Nature Hero and learn all about these amazing pollinators. These fun, educational workshops are hands-on with take-home gardening goodies for you, ending with a craft and meeting our local Bee Keeper and a live hive! The second workshop is a repeat of the first. These workshops are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Anastasia Island Branch Library and the Garden Club of St. Augustine. Space is limited, show up early for your spot!

Kids and Teen Clothing Swap

Saturday, July 22 at 1:30p.m. to 3:30p.m.

Teens, would you like to update your wardrobe without spending a dime?? Moms, are you in need of an affordable back to school wardrobe for your ever growing kids? Library staff invite you to swap instead of shop!! Simply bring baby, kids or junior clean, lightly used clothes and jackets in good condition to swap. NO undergarments please! Swap out one item for each item you bring. Any remaining clothes will be donated to the Betty Griffin Thrift Store to help other families in the community. Come into the library to learn more about snakes, alligators, and a plethora of other reptiles. Not only will you get an up close and personal experience, you may even get to touch a few! Due to limited space, FREE tickets will be available 1 hour before shows.

Timucuan Technology Fishing!

Friday, July 28 at 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m.

The folks from Northeast Florida Archaeology Network will be here to teach kids all about fish and other coastal resources that were a crucial part of Timucuan diets. Archaeologists can learn about prehistoric fishing through artifact like fish hooks and net gages as well as finding the fish remains themselves. Students will explore various artifacts and fishing techniques through hands on activities, including making their own fishing weirs. *Sponsored in part by the Friends of the Library.

ADULT PROGRAMS:

Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation

Saturdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at 10:30a.m. to 11:30a.m.

Heartfulness is a way of living. Whether you are seeking relaxation, an individual meditation practice, or the deepest connection to your inner being, we welcome you. Heartfulness Meditation is a simple, practical technique that you can use alongside to any other form of yoga, meditation or spiritual practice. In a few minutes, you will learn how to truly relax and feel the lightness and joy of your true nature. You don’t need to know how to meditate or to believe in a particular system or philosophy. Heartfulness technique shows us to gently turn our attention towards our heart and experience that inner presence for ourselves. For more information please visit: http://www.heartfulness.org

Lotus Yoga

Thursdays in July at 10:30a.m.

Fridays in July at 11a.m.

Join us for Vinyasa Slow Flow Style Yoga, which emphasizes linking mindful movement with the breath. Slow yoga takes the emphasis off accomplishing something and puts it more on experiencing something. Wear some comfortable clothing and bring a mat, but, if you don’t have one, towels are fine to use. This class is free and open to the public. Lotus Yoga is led by Betty Hill, certified Yoga Instructor, and Yoga Alliance registered. Space is limited to first 20 participants.

Relax with Essential Oils: Raindrop Technique

Thursday, July 6 at 6p.m. to 7p.m.

Give your feet a treat by experiencing Raindrop Technique. Inspired by the Lakota Indians, Raindrop Technique uses therapeutic oils for balancing and rejuvenating the mind and body. When properly applied to the neck, back, and feet, these essential oils can bring about electrical alignment and help relieve a variety of discomforts caused by imbalances in the body. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Anastasia Island Branch Library.

St. AUGamers Board Games

Saturday, July 8 at 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Interested in board, card or dice games? Join our new patron-led tabletop games meet-up! High schoolers and adults are invited for some tabletop games like Munchkin, Dungeon Quest and Zombie Dice. Come learn new games or bring your own favorites to share. Get to know new people who also love to play great card and board games. All skill levels are welcome!

Anastasia Island Movie Club

Saturday, July 15 at 2p.m.

Join us this month for an Oscar Best Picture nominee film about a lost Indian boy who was adopted by an Australian family. Call 209-3730 for movie information.



Treasure Hunt with the Florida Department of Financial Services

Tuesday, July 25 at 11a.m. to 4:00p.m.

There’s over $13 million of unclaimed property in St. Johns County, and some of it might rightfully be yours! Jeff Atwater, the Chief Financial Officer holds unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $1 billion, mostly from dormant accounts in financial institutions, insurance and utility companies, securities and trust holdings. In addition to money and securities, unclaimed property includes tangible property such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, historical items and other miscellaneous articles from abandoned safe deposit boxes. This is a free service! Check now at www.fltreasurehunt.org, or come on in for assistance.

Psychic Soul Healing with Sound Meditation

Thursday, July 27 at 6:30p.m. to 7:50p.m.

We all have accumulated emotional pain living inside us from experiences that were not fully dealt with in the moment they arose. Over time, this manifests as unconscious and sabotaging patterns and behaviorisms that block good health, financial wealth, satisfying relationships and the overall emotional fulfillment and quality of one’s life. In this workshop participants will learn what spiritual healing is, and the importance of incorporating a healing practice in our everyday lives. Laura Schwalm is a modern-day Spiritualist who incorporates holistic and spiritual practices to heal and balance the body, mind, and spirit. Visit www.pureenergyhealer.com for more information.

