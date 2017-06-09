Ancient City Brewing building taproom on Plaza

Historic City News readers can count one more craft brewery downtown this summer when Ancient City Brewing opens its second location on the Plaza de la Constitution by the end of June. A1A Ale Works is located across the Plaza on King Street; opposite the new Ancient City Brewing taproom opening at 18 Cathedral Place.

No new parking will be provided by the tenant who says they expect to have 40 seats at both the bar and low tables inside the 1,310-square-foot space. At the original location of Ancient City Brewing, west of I-95 on Agricultural Center Drive, there is additional seating and often they have lots of people “hang out” outside of the 10,000-square-foot warehouse. That won’t be allowed on Cathedral Place.

“We wanted this to be more intimate,” says owner Greg Tuttle in an interview that appeared in Jacksonville Business Journal. “Our goal for this is a spot where people could come experience us.”

Tuttle said his team was inspired by the “old, nautical vibe” of St Augustine and he is decorating the site in that theme. The Trade Winds Tropical Lounge, whose nautical theme has been its trademark since the 1950’s, is literally around the corner — but they are a cocktail lounge, not a brewery.

“The whole craft beer scene is a fantastic thing that’s happening right now,” Tuttle told reporters. “Whether it’s us, or Bog Brewing on West King Street, we’re all just having a great time.”

