Annual Veterans Day Parade

Veterans Council of St Johns County secretary Michael Rothfeld reported to Historic City News that the annual parade in St. Augustine honoring our nation’s veterans will begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11th to the peel of church bells, roar of cannon fire, and drone of military planes flying overhead.

The famous St. Augustine marching “V,” depicting the city’s veterans from all our nation’s wars, will lead a grand procession of active duty, ROTC and Junior ROTC marching units, color guards, multiple bands, and historic military vehicles — all escorting our honored local veterans of today.

The parade will form on Orange Street, turn right onto San Marco Avenue, pass down the bayfront along Avenida Mendez to the plaza, then up Cathedral Place to Cordova Street and return to Orange Street.

Vintage military vehicles, including helicopters, will be on display in front of the Castillo de San Marcos, where the Castillo administration has organized an encampment of re-enactors from every war.

Admission to the fort itself will be free for the day. This event is organized and sponsored by the Veterans Council of St. Johns County in collaboration with the Ancient City Chapter of the Military Officers of America Association as a tribute to all those throughout the centuries who have donned our nation’s uniform to protect their city, state and nation.

This year it is especially dedicated those living among us who have served and are living testimony to that duty. Get your place on the sidewalk early, take a red-white-blue flag from a Scout, watch a grand parade, and join us in honoring these fine patriots.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments