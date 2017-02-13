Apple joins wireless charging standards group – CNET

Corbis via Getty Images

If you’ve been holding out hope for wireless charging to come to the iPhone, chew on this: Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the company confirmed Monday.

Apple declined to comment on future products and whether it will include wireless charging in upcoming iPhones, but said it’s a member of many standards development organizations.

“Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards,” a spokesperson said.

The Wireless Power Consortium is a group of 123 manufacturers that backs a single standard, called Qi, for wireless charging. It includes companies like Samsung, LG and HTC.

“As we have seen in the past year, Qi has become the de facto standard for wireless power, and this year we expect to see even more momentum by the entire ecosystem,” WPC said in a statement, adding that the companies with the largest share of the mobile phone market are now members.

