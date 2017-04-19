Schuyler Siefker, Executive Director of St. Augustine Youth Services, told local Historic City News reporters today that the 4th Annual Pinwheel Parade Against Child Abuse will be held on Saturday, April 29th.

Refreshments and free children’s activities will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as well as the ceremonial “parade” around the SAYS campus, located at 6624 US-1 South, just north of the Southeast Branch Library, near SR-206.

“By working together as a community, we all can play a part in promoting children’s emotional well-being and strengthening families,” Siefker told local reporters. “During the month of April, and throughout the year, St. Augustine Youth Services is dedicated to supporting families and reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect.”

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and since 1989, people nationwide wear the blue ribbon and carry blue pinwheels in April to create awareness of the need to keep kids safe and families strong.

SAYS community partners and members of the local sheriff’s office are planned to attend. Tables will be set up with parenting information and people will be on hand to answer questions about resources that are available to parents in St Johns County.

SAYS is a residential group home which provides therapeutic services for boys who have experienced severe emotional trauma, such as child abuse and neglect. SAYS is celebrating 28 years of serving children in St Johns County and three years in the Hutson Family Campus facility. For more information, please call 904-829-1770 or visit sayskids.org.

